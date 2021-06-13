Withdraw 15pc VAT on pvt univs

Progressive Students Alliance on Saturday organized a rally on Dhaka University campus demanding withdrawal of 15 per cent VAT on private educational institutions.

The protesters also demanded confiscating the illegal income of a section of private institution owners, formulating uniform policy in fixing tuition fees, waiving all kinds of fees of the students during the pandemic, announcing a roadmap for opening educational institutions and vaccinating everyone involved in educational institutions. Leaders and activists of different left-leaning student bodies placed their demand from a rally at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus in the afternoon. Socialist Students Front central President Masud Rana presided over the rally conducted by its DU chapter General Secretary Pragati Barmon Toma.

Bangladesh Students Union Central President Foez Ullah said, "Private universities and non-MPO educational institutions are being sold. Taxes have been imposed on private universities and colleges to give legitimacy to the business of a section of political leaders."

"We demand fix date to reopen educational institutions," he said.

"Some students are getting addicted due to the closure of educational institutions. The education of millions of students has become uncertain. Garments, buses and factories are running but educational institutions have remained closed. We are yet to know why," said Socialist Students Front central President Masud Rana.

"We expected a balanced budget in the education sector. But they did not consider giving any incentive to the students, instead imposed tax on private universities and colleges. This decision must be revoked immediately," Masud added.

Socialist Student Front DU chapter President Salman Siddique, Bangladesh Students Union General Secretary Dipak Sheel, Socialist Student Front President Al Qaderi Joy, General Secretary Nasir Uddin Prince, among others, addressed the rally.











