Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 June, 2021, 6:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Withdraw 15pc VAT on pvt univs

Demand left-leaning student bodies

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
DU Correspondent

Progressive Students Alliance on Saturday organized a rally on Dhaka University campus demanding withdrawal of 15 per cent VAT on private educational institutions.
The protesters also demanded confiscating the illegal income of a section of private institution owners, formulating uniform policy in fixing tuition fees, waiving all kinds of fees of the students during the pandemic, announcing a roadmap for opening educational institutions and vaccinating everyone involved in educational institutions.  Leaders and activists of different left-leaning student bodies placed their demand from a rally at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on Dhaka University campus in the afternoon. Socialist Students Front central President Masud Rana presided over the rally conducted by its DU chapter General Secretary Pragati Barmon Toma.
Bangladesh Students Union Central President Foez Ullah said, "Private universities and non-MPO educational institutions are being sold. Taxes have been imposed on private universities and colleges to give legitimacy to the business of a section of political leaders."
"We demand fix date to reopen educational institutions," he said.
"Some students are getting addicted due to the closure of educational institutions. The education of millions of students has become uncertain. Garments, buses and factories are running but educational institutions have remained closed. We are yet to know why," said Socialist Students Front central President Masud Rana.
"We expected a balanced budget in the education sector. But they did not consider giving any incentive to the students, instead imposed tax on private universities and colleges. This decision must be revoked immediately," Masud added.
Socialist Student Front DU chapter President Salman Siddique, Bangladesh Students Union General Secretary Dipak Sheel, Socialist Student Front President Al Qaderi Joy, General Secretary Nasir Uddin Prince, among others, addressed the rally.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indian village prays to ‘goddess corona’ to rid them of the virus
Patenga Container Terminal to go into operation in Dec
Armed Police Battalion arrests seven people on charge of slaughtering dead chickens
Withdraw 15pc VAT on pvt univs
Fakhrul tells party men to resolve intra-party conflict
Samaresh Majumdar in ICU
Bodies of woman, 2 children found on Naf River bank
‘Blue Dot’ an alternative to China’s BRI


Latest News
18 artists, 2 organisations to receive Shilpakala Padak
Match postponed after Denmark star Eriksen collapses on pitch
6 receive Unsung Women Nation Builders Award 2021
Putin: Biden will be less impulsive than Trump
'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume
Warner Bros plans anime movie in 'Lord of the Rings' series
'Scam 1992' listed in IMDb's top web series chart
Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
Elections more important than Covid-19: CEC
Six get bullet injuries in Noakhali clash
Most Read News
Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon
18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura
Obituary
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Children are not tools
Housewife hacked to death by husband
Communist Party of Bangladesh staged a demonstration at Shantinagar Bazar
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
245 more contract corona in 3 dists
Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft