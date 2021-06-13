Fakhrul tells party men to resolve intra-party conflict

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged the party leaders and activists to put behind intra-party conflicts and grouping first before launching a movement to oust the current government.

"I would like to clearly say Awami League won't be able to hang onto power as people will ensure their fall through a strong movement for their misdeeds and injustice," he said.

Speaking at a virtual discussion, the BNP leader said, "Let's quickly reorganise ourselves by resolving misunderstandings and divisions among us. We also must unite people to remove this monster regime that has been sitting on our chests like a heavy stone."

Gazipur district and city units of BNP jointly arranged the programme, marking the 40th death anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman.







