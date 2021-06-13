Video
Home Back Page

Samaresh Majumdar in ICU

Published : Sunday, 13 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Samaresh Majumdar in ICU

KOLKATA, June 12:  Renowned litterateur Samaresh Majumdar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Due to a severe infection in the lungs and respiratory system, he was having trouble in breathing for quite some time. Samaresh Majumdar, 79, has undergone several tests including chest X-Ray, blood tests, CT Scan as well as Covid-19 test among others. For the past 12 years, Samaresh Majumdar has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He was previously admitted to a hospital in 2011.
Samaresh Majumdar's family immediately took him to a hospital when he complained of having a breathing problem. When his health deteriorated, he was put on the ventilator.    -INDIA TODAY


