India records 91,702 new Covid-19 cases, 3,403 fresh fatalities

Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:58 AM
Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, June 11: The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day with the country reporting 91,702?fresh cases, while the daily positivity rate dropped to?4.49 per cent,?according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday
With the fresh cases, the total tally of cases has climbed to 2,92,74,823.
However, recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 29th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,77,90,073, the data stated.
The COVID-19?death toll climbed to?3,63,079 with?3,403? fresh deaths,?while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.24 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed
The active cases further declined to 11,21,671 comprising 3.83?per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.93 per cent
A net decline of??46,281?cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of?24 hours
Also,?20,44,131?tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 37,42,42,384
The daily?positivity rate?was recorded at?4.49?per cent?. It has been less than 10 per cent for the 18th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has also?declined to?5.14?per cent
Cumulatively,?24,60,85,649 COVID-19?vaccine doses have been administered so far?under the nationwide vaccination drive
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,?30 lakh on?August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and?50 lakh on?September 16. It went past??60 lakh on September 28,? 70 lakh on??October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,? 90 lakh on?November 20 and?surpassed the?one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
The 3,403 new fatalities include 1,915 from Maharashtra, 358 from Tamil Nadu,?194?each from Karnataka and?Kerala
A total of?3,63,079 deaths have been reported so far in the country including?1,03,748 from Maharashtra, 32,485 from Karnataka,?28,528 from Tamil Nadu,?24,748 from?Delhi, 21,597 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,642 from?West Bengal,?15,367 from Punjab and 13,285 from Chhattisgarh
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.    -PTI


