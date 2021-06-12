Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Major jolt for BJP as top leader joins Mamata’s party in W Bengal

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

NEW DELHI, June 11: In a major jolt to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, a senior leader of the saffron outfit quit on Friday only to return to the eastern state's ruling Trinamool Congress that he co-founded with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 1998.
Mukul Roy, the BJP's first
import from Mamata's Trinamool Congress in Bengal, was re-inducted into the regional party, along with son Shubhranshu, in the presence of Mamata at a ceremony in state capital Kolkata. "Mukul has returned home. He was never a traitor like the others. More will come back," Mamata said, welcoming back her former party colleague.
Addressing themedia at the Trinamool Congress headquarters, 67-year-old Mukul said, "I feel great at seeing my old colleagues, after leaving the BJP. I can't be in the BJP. Mamata is the only leader of Bengal and India."
In fact, speculation was rife about Mukul's possible return to the Trinamool Congress after Mamata's nephew and the party's second-in-commandAbhishek Banerjee last week visited the politician at the hospital where his wife was undergoing treatment. The very next day, Prime Minister Modi called Mukul up and enquired about his wife's health.
Mukul briefly served as India's Railway Minister in 2012, when Mamata's Trinamool Congress was part of then Congress-led ruling United Progressive Alliance government, which was decimated by Modi's BJP two years later. He left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in 2017.
 Mukul's departure from the BJP is a huge setback for the saffron outfit after its humiliating defeat in April-May's assembly polls in West Bengal. Mamata single handedly pulled off an astounding victory in the election,defying anti-incumbency and staving off a huge challenge from the BJP.
 Though her party swept back to power with a resounding majority of 213 seats in the 292-member assembly, the 66-year-old lost her own seat in Nandigram to her former protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari by a thin margin of around 2,000 votes. "This win has saved Bengal, it has saved our culture and tradition," she said on the counting day.
 The BJP though has made major gains in Bengal, winning some 77 seats. In 2016, the party had just three legislators in the state. However, the Left Front has failed to grab a single seat this time. The Left Front ruled Bengal for 34 years -- from 1977 to 2011.
Bengal witnessed the most high-profile contest in India's recently held state elections. While Mamata harped on being Bengal's daughter, the BJP asked people to vote for "change and socio-economic development" after 50 years of Communist and Trinamool Congress rule. Top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, spearheaded the election campaign in Bengal.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major jolt for BJP as top leader joins Mamata’s party in W Bengal
Lured by the promise of a job, man sells wife in India
EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot
BD receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Khaleda has acute heart, kidney problems:Fakhrul
Health rules still elusive in public transport
Mirpur College principal accused of graft
Accord with AFD for DPDC smart grid project


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft