Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:58 AM
Home Front Page

Mirpur College principal accused of graft

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Allegations of boundless corruptions and gross irregularities have been raised against Principal Golam Wadud of Mirpur College in the city
According to the allegations, just after joining the college as principal, Golam Wadud, got involved in irregularities and corruption using the name of the former chairman of the governing body of the college. His corruption extends over all sectors like finance, development, procurement, teacher recruitment, holding various examinations both external and internal.
A written complaint against the principal has been submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Ministry of Education demanding proper investigation into the matter and restoring normalcy in the college by eliminating irregularities and corruptions.
Responding to the complaints, the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has already been asked to submit a report to the Ministry after investigating the allegations.
When contacted over phone and short messages, Principal Golam Wadud
rejected the complaints brought against him and refused to talk on the matter over phone. He invited this correspondent to his office for talking about the issue.
The complaints against Golam Wadud are that he managed the former chairman of the governing body Aslamul Haque, MP, to send the founding principal of the college, Principal Ishaq Hossain, on forced retirement without the approval of the governing body and get himself appointed as acting principal on February 1, 2012 when he was a lecturer of the college. He also managed to get at least eight senior teachers including Vice Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed superseded in his appointment.
As the governing body chairman, local parliament member Aslamul Haque, who died recently, made him acting principal without the approval of the governing body, though document shows that his appointment was approved at the governing body meeting in May of 2012. No meeting of the governing body was held in between October 3 of 2011 and May 5 of 2012.
He started taking all facilities like a regular principal from the date he took over the charge without the decision of the governing body.
Although salary and allowances were not mentioned in his appointment letter, he started taking additional Tk 55,600 monthly from the college funds along with his regular salary as a MPO listed teacher. However, Assistant Prof Nazrul Islam, who served as acting principal before Wadud, was not given additional salaries or other facilities for the position during his tenure.
According to the allegations, Wadud continued with all those irregularities for the last eight years managing the governing body chairman. As a result, he has become owner of huge assets embezzling a substantial amount of money from the college fund.
After joining as principal, Wadud bought a new house, where he has been currently living. The House (No-15/17) Aroni Garden is located at Road-20/A of Janata Housing in Mirpur-1.


