Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Accord with AFD for DPDC smart grid project

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Special Correspondent

The government has signed an agreement with French Development Agency (AFD) to implement a EUR 12 million smart grid project of Dhaka Power Development Company (DPDC) in next five years.
The project, called "Power Factor Improvement and Smart Grid under Dhaka Power Development Company (DPDC) Dhaka, Bangladesh" is the first ever smart grid project in Bangladesh and will be implemented over the next 5 years, said a media release.
 Through this project, 1,141,000 people will benefit from a significant improvement in the quality of electricity service.
 It will also prevent an accumulated 104,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year,      thereby contributing to Bangladesh's climate goals.
"This project is also relevant to the Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition, which involves the EU, its Member States and like-minded partners. It aims at supporting Bangladesh in its transformative, low-carbon development, through an increased use of renewable energy and energy efficiency enhancement," EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink said.
With this project, AFD and the EU are reinforcing their role in supporting the Government of Bangladesh in the search for and use of advanced digital solutions in distribution stations and in medium-voltage grids.
EU Ambassador said the European Union is committed to supporting Bangladesh in adopting advanced digital solutions in power distribution, in view of a sector de-carbonisation, thanks to the joint effort with one of our Member States, France.
This agreement is part of a larger multi- donor project involving the joint commitment of AFD and the European Union (EU), for a total investment of EUR 112 million.  
This is the first ever initiative in Bangladesh to equip the existing grid with reliable, cutting-edge new technology, allowing DPDC to optimize energy distribution without making an unnecessary additional heavy network capital investment.
"In addition, AFD has increased its commitment in the energy and power sector in Bangladesh by financing (EUR 151.56 million) in 2020 the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) and the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL), both public financial institutions specializing in the financing of infrastructure and renewable energy projects, and the promotion of green initiatives."
Benoit Chassatte, AFD Country Director said for AFD in Bangladesh, 2020 was an opportunity to amplify existing commitments to modernize Dhaka's power grid.
A core aspect of Bangladesh's economic development strategy is an improved performance of the power sector in terms of generation, transmission, and distribution, it said.
The smart grid in Bangladesh is in its early stages, and merely consists of deploying smart meters, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major jolt for BJP as top leader joins Mamata’s party in W Bengal
Lured by the promise of a job, man sells wife in India
EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot
BD receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Khaleda has acute heart, kidney problems:Fakhrul
Health rules still elusive in public transport
Mirpur College principal accused of graft
Accord with AFD for DPDC smart grid project


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft