Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:57 AM
Two Yaba peddlers remanded

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Court Correspondent

Two drug peddlers arrested with 23,000 pieces contraband yaba tablets worth about Tk one crore, were placed on a two- day remand on Friday.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Md Noman passed the order after the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, Sub Inspector Mohammad Al Helal of Pallabi  Police Station, produced the duo before the court with a ten-day remand plea.
Remanded the two drug peddlers are Abdur Rahim and Abu Taher. They were carrying contraband drug yaba specially arranged in a school bag for dodging the police eye.
On information, a team of the elite force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a drive in   Abbas Uddin School premises under Pallabi Police Station on Thursday and arrested the two.  Later searching their school bags the RAB team seized 23,000 pieces of Yaba tablets worth about Tk one  crore from a school bag.


