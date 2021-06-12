Covid-19 deaths cross 13,000 mark in country

With the deaths of 43 more people from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country has crossed 13,000 mark. The death rate stands at 1.58 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 2,454 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 8,22,849, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 13.24 per cent and the total positivity rate is 13.39 per cent.

A total of 18,535 samples were tested at 510 labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Friday).

At least 2,286 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,61,916 and the recovery rate stands at 92.59 per cent.

Among the deceased, 30 were men while 13 women. Of them, 42 died at hospitals while one at home. Eleven of the deceased were in Rajshahi Division, 10 in Chattogram, eight in Dhaka, seven in Khulna, four in Ranpur, two in Barishal and one was in Mymensingh divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,380 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,652 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,790,320 lives and infected 175,676,401 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 159,228,253 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

