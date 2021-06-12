Strict lockdown in Khulna, Rajshahi,  Kushtia to curb covid surge



Oxygen cylinders are being brought in to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday, apparently as preparation to cope with the situation amid the rise in Covid-19 infection in different areas of the country. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In Khulna, The decision to impose lockdown in the district was taken at Coronavirus Prevention Committee meeting on the day in presence of Khulna Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Helal Hossain, City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq and Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain.

Shops, shopping malls and restaurants have been asked to remain open from 9:00am to 5:00 pm.

People have been

instructed not to leave their homes without emergency needs.

Electric three-wheelers have been told to run at half capacity. Drug stores and kitchen markets will be exempt from these restrictions.

Last week, restrictions imposed in some of the areas of the district were not enough to curb the infection rate. So, another week-long restriction has been imposed in all the areas of the district.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has been told to take strict action against unnecessary gatherings on the streets.

Decisions have been made to increase the number of beds, logistical support and staff at Khulna Sadar Hospital converting it into a corona dedicated Hospital.

It has been learned from the meeting that an RT-PCR lab was set up at Khulna University where samples of 500 patients can be tested every day.

During the restrictions in the last week, mobile courts fined around Tk 3.62 lakh for violating restrictions.

The authorities of Khulna dedicated corona hospital have been scrambling to treat Covid-19 patents due to bed constraints as the number of patients continues to rise.

According to hospital sources, in the past 24 hours, 50 new patients were admitted to the hospital while 47 returned home after recovery.

The 100-bed hospital has been providing treatment to 130 patients with its limited staff and resources.

Medical Officer of Khulna Civil Surgeon's Office Dr Sheikh Sadia Monowara Usha said the positivity rate is 29 percent in Khulna.

Khulna Covid Hospital Focal Person Dr Suhas Ranjan Haldar said that the hospital is overcrowded. "We are being forced to keep patients on floor. It is not possible to admit new patients if admitted ones are not discharged," he said.

Khulna Medical College Hospital principal Dr. Mehdi Newaz said doctors and health workers are struggling to handle such a huge number of patients.

Rajsahi district administration has extended stricter lockdown for seven more days from Friday afternoon to contain coronavirus infections in the district.

Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir announced the lockdown on Thursday, 10 days after a committee of experts at the Directorate General of Health Services recommended locking down seven districts, including Rajshahi.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital has registered 15 new deaths from Covid-19 in a day.

The dead were mostly patients from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Natore, who breathed their last in the 24 hours to 6:00 am on Friday.

Among them, seven were diagnosed with Covid-19, while the rest had died before their tests could be completed, said Dr Saiful Ferdous, deputy director of RMCH.

As many as 108 people have died from the disease during treatment in the hospital so far in June. The test results of 63 of them came back positive. The others had displayed symptoms consistent with the disease.

Of the 43 patients admitted to the RMCH's coronavirus unit in the last 24 hours, 22 hailed from Rajshahi, 11 from Chapainawabganj and seven from Naogaon. The others came from Natore, Pabna and Meherpur. Another 25 patients were discharged from the hospital in the same period.

As of 6 am Thursday, the corona ward, which has a capacity of 271 beds was caring for 297 patients, with 18 more receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. These patients came from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Pabne and Kushtia, the authorities said.

Rajshahi has emerged as a new hotspot for the coronavirus but the district has seen a slight drop in the positivity rate of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. Of the 526 tests conducted at two labs in Rajshahi, 237 returned positive results, said Dr Saiful. Among them, 143 of 373 people from Rajshahi were tested positive.

The positivity rate of 38.34 percent was 3.5 percentage points lower than in the previous 24-hour period.

In Kushtia, the district administration has announced stricter lockdown for seven days from Friday in Kushtia Municipality area citing the continued surge in Covid-19 transmission.

The decision came at the district Coronavirus Control and Prevention Committee's meeting at the deputy commissioner's office on Friday.

District Civil Surgeon recommended the lockdown on behalf of the district health department.



