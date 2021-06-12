Video
People lost faith in govt assurance about vaccination: GM Quader

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Friday said the government assuring people every day about vaccination, but there is no visible success in this regard.
"Bangladesh is unable to make a mark in international vaccine diplomacy. The Foreign Minister himself said yesterday (Thursday) that many countries have agreed to give us vaccine, but no one can say when it may happen. So, the common people have lost faith in the government's assurance about the vaccine."
In a statement, he also said people have a perception that that no alternative source of the vaccine has been kept since the jabs from Serum Institute of India have been procured through Beximco Pharmaceuticals from a business point of view.
"It's learned that a company (Beximco) has made  crores of taka by importing the vaccine, though the required jabs as per the agreement are not available," the Jatiya Party Chairman said.
He said the mass vaccination programme has become now uncertain as there is no alternative source for the vaccine.
"It's not yet clear whether the 15lakh people who have already received the first dose of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine would get the second dose," GM Quader observed.
He said the possibility of giving the vaccine to the country's crores of people is now hanging in the balance only because of the government's short-sighted decision.    -UNB



