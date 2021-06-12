

Maj Gen Shamim new envoy to Libya

Major General S M Shamim-Uz-Zaman was commissioned in Bangladesh Army on 21 December 1984.

Since commissioning, he has been serving in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels.

Major General Shamim has served as Military Secretary to the President of Bangladesh, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has attained Masters in Defence Studies from National University and Masters in Military Science from Madras University, India. -UNB









