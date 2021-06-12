Video
Saturday, 12 June, 2021
City News

Cop crushed under drugs-laden microbus in Chattogram

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, June 11: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police was killed on Friday being hit by a microbus carrying drugs  in Chandgaon area of Chattogram.
The deceased was identified as Kazi Mohammad Salauddin, 38, a resident of South Jaypur area in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila.
Md. Masum, 26, another police member, injured in the accident is being treated at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Chandgaon police station Mostafzur Rahman said the microbus hit a police team  as they tried to stop the vehicle tipped off it was carrying drugs.
Salauddin died on the spot while Masum sustained injuries, said police.
Later, police seized the microbus with 730 liters of liquor but the drug peddlers managed to flee.


