SIRAJGANJ, June 11: A speech-impaired man was crushed under a train in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Shamsul Alam, 50, was a resident of Nayongati Village under Ullapara Municipality.

Locals said a train of 'Nilsagor Express' hit the man when he was crossing the rail line in Ullapara Railway Station area, leaving him dead on the spot.