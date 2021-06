Minor girl killed in Panchagarh road mishap

PANCHAGARH, June 11: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Atwari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mitu Akhter, 5, daughter of Md Nur Jamal, a resident of Jugikata Gucchagram Village under Dhamor Union in the upazila.

Dhamor Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kazi Nazrul Islam Dulal said a bus hit Mitu in Jugikata Gucchagram area on the Panchagarh-Atwari Road at noon while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.