Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:56 AM
Role of journos vital to ensure transparency in country: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud as chief guest speaking at the biennial general meeting of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum at the auditorium of Economic Reporters Forum at Paltan Tower in the capital on Friday. photo: pid

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud as chief guest speaking at the biennial general meeting of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum at the auditorium of Economic Reporters Forum at Paltan Tower in the capital on Friday. photo: pid

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said the role of journalists is very important in ensuring the transparency and accountability in the country as well as in making people optimistic.
Hasan Mahmud made the remarks at the biennial general meeting of the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the ERF auditorium at Paltan Tower in the capital's on Friday.
BSRF President Tapan Biswas presided over the meeting. General Secretary Shamim Ahmed former president shamol sarkar and other senior leader were present in the meeting.
The next election of the organization is scheduled for Sunday, June 13.
The Minister said that Bangladesh is the most densely populated country in the world, which is a constant companion of storms, floods and tidal surges. However the country is moving forward at an indomitable pace even in the midst of the Corona pandemic. Per capita income has surpassed India and Pakistan.
"We have to present this indomitable path to the people, then the people will be optimistic, he added.  
Describing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as "extremely media-friendly", Hasan Mahmud said, "Just as hopeless people cannot move forward, so does a hopeless society." The media must highlight the inconsistencies of the society, as well as the success, development and progress.'


