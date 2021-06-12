Housewife hacked to death by husband

A housewife has been hacked to death allegedly by her husband in city's Bhatara area over family feud.

Police recovered the body of Zobeda Khatun,28, wife of Abul Quashem, from her house at Solmaid Purbapara on Friday morning.

Quoting neighbours, police said, Quashem hit Zobeda on her head with an axe this morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, said Bhatara Police Station OC Moktaruzzaman.









