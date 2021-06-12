Video
Rly network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has written to Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan requesting him to take an initiative for bringing Chatak, Sunamganj and Mohanganj areas under a railway network.
Five lawmakers from Sunamganj have recently written a letter to the Railways Minister regarding the expansion of railway network and later the Foreign Minister wrote a separate letter supporting the lawmakers' demand.
"It appeared logical to me what the five lawmakers mentioned," Dr Momen wrote in his letter to the Railways Minister.
Agreeing with the five lawmakers of Sunamganj, the Foreign Minister made a special request to the Railways Minister for connecting Chatak Sadar Dowara Bazar, Sunamganj Sadar to Mohanganj in the railway network, a senior government official told UNB.
He said the current planning Minister MA Mannan also agreed on establishing a rail link with Chatak, Sunamganj and Mohanganj.
The Foreign Minister mentioned that the current government began its work to establish uninterrupted railway networks in each district of the country.
Such initiatives added a new dimension to the country's communication system, he said.
"I believe it will enrich the overall communication system of the country if Chatak, Sunamganj and Mohanganj are brought under the railway network," Dr Momen mentioned in his letter.
In 2011, the then Railways Minister Suranjit Sengupta announced establishing railway network in Chatak, Sunamganj and Mohanganj.
Later, railway officials visited the sites several times.    -UNB


