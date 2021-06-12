Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Stimulus packages hardly reach female entrepreneurs

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Dear Sir

To tackle Covid-induced shocks, the government allocated a stimulus package worth Tk 20,000 crore for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises. A minimum of five percent of the allocation, or Tk 1,000 crore, is reserved for women. Another stimulus package involving Tk 1,500 crore was announced this January for such enterprises. Under these stimulus packages, female entrepreneurs could avail loans at a subsidised interest rate of four per cent.

Unfortunately, women do not get the benefit of these stimulus packages properly. A recent Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) study found nearly 59 per cent of female entrepreneurs surveyed were unaware of the stimulus packages for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises. Only seven percent of those surveyed said they had applied for loans under the stimulus package. Lack of information regarding where to go, who to ask, what to do, and how to apply for these much-needed loans is one of the reasons. The lengthy process and worries about repayment were also reasons for not applying for loans.

Under these circumstances, if the declared packages do not reach to the targeted women they will face hardship. Authority responsible must take initiatives on the issue.

Alif Khan
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stimulus packages hardly reach female entrepreneurs
Children are not tools
Agricultural marketing systems under pandemic situation
Remittance: lifeblood of pandemic hit economy
Why Middle East would welcome a Biden-Putin reset
Myanmar is pushing Rohingya repatriation into uncertainty
Impose strict lockdown at bordering districts
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft