KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, June 11: Robbers looted gold ornaments over Tk 30 lakh from a jewellery shop in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Shop owner Abdul Motin said an organised gang broke into his shop Bismillah Jewellery at early hours and looted gold ornaments worth over Tk 30 lakh.

Motin's tenant Hemu Kanu in the morning saw the shop's steal door was broken and informed him.