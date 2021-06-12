5 houses burnt in Naogaon

MANDA, NAOGAON, June 11: Five houses were gutted by fire in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Local sources said a fire broke out from a gas cylinder in the kitchen of Anisur Rahman's house in Barilla Village at around 5:30pm and soon engulfed adjacent houses.

On information, police, and a unit of Manda Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and doused the fire.

The estimated loss caused by the fire is around Tk 12 to 15 lakh, said Manda Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Abul Kashed Dewan.







