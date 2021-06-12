Video
Hasan Ali Killing In Gaibandha

Hartal observed, removal of three cops demanded

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondent

Hasan Hotya Pratibad Mancha observed hartal in Gaibandha Town on Thursday, demanding immediate removal of three policemen and bringing them under trial. photo: observer

Hasan Hotya Pratibad Mancha observed hartal in Gaibandha Town on Thursday, demanding immediate removal of three policemen and bringing them under trial. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, June 11: A dawn-to-noon hartal enforced by Hasan Hotya Pratibad Mancha (HHPM) was observed in the district town on Thursday, demanding immediate removal of Sadar Thana OC (officer-in-charge) Mahfuzur Rahman, Inspector (Investigation) Md. Majibar Rahman and ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) Mahabub Hossain and bringing them under trial for negligence of professional duty.
Locals sources said, Md. Hasan Ali, an owner of Afzal Shoe Shop of the district town lent an amount of money with interest from infamous creditor Masud Rana who was also deputy office secretary of district Awami League was living at Narayanpur, near to Khankasharif area of the district town a few years ago.
As the business of Hasan Ali was not doing well due to corona pandemic, he could not pay the installments of the interest money to Masud Rana.
Being angered, Masud Rana kidnapped Hasan Ali from Lalmonirhat and kept him at his house.
Hearing it, the wife of the victim filed a written complaint to the OC of Sadar Thana and requested him to rescue her husband from the house of Masud Rana.
In response, at the directive of the OC, Inspector (Investigation) Majibar Rahman and ASI Mahbub Hossain rushed to the house of Masud Rana and rescued Hasan Ali from his house, and then the victim was brought to thana.
A meeting was also held at the office room of the OC to settle the issue; later the police officials gave Hasan Ali to Masud Rana who left the place taking Hasan Ali.
Later, on April 10, the hanging body of Hasan Ali was found from the house of Masud Rana.
On information, police rushed to the house of Masud Rana and recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an     autopsy.
The relatives of Hasan Ali and the rights group members including the businessmen of the district town claimed that Hasan Ali was killed due to physical and mental torture by Masud Rana.
After killing, Masud Rana hanged the body to prove that Hasan committed suicide by hanging himself.
In protest against the killing of Hasan Ali, the business community started movement and demanded punishment for OC Mahfuzur Rahman, Inspector Majibar Rahman and ASI Mahbub Hossain.
Wife of the victim and leaders of the business community claimed that if the police officials would not give Hasan to Masud Rana, Hasan would not be killed.
They also claimed that the police officials of the thana are fully responsible for killing Hasan.
During the movement, Hasan Hotya Pratibad Mancho was also formed; and the Mancho announced different programmes in protest against the killing. The leaders of the Mancho also declared a dawn-to-noon hartal on June 10.  
Accordingly, the hartal was observed. The business establishments of the district town were closed during the hartal. Several processions were also brought out in the town in support of the hartal.
A good number of police were deployed to avert any untoward incidents.
Aminul Islam Golap, convener of HHPM said, a tougher movement would be announced in future if their demands are not met.


« PreviousNext »

