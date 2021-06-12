Six nabbed with drugs in 3 dists

Six people have been detained with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: Three people were arrested with drugs in Sadar and Panchbibi upazilas of the district in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a drug trader along with two kilograms of hemp in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday evening.

The arrested person is Anisur Rahman Anis, 45, a resident of Penchulia Purbopara Mahalla area in the upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Flight Lieutenant Maruf Hossain Khan said on information about selling hemp, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area in the evening and detained the man with the hemp.

During initial interrogation, Anis confessed that he has been smuggling hemp to different areas in the district for long.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

On the other hand, two people were detained along with 562 bottles of phensedyl in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning. The arrested persons are Haidar Ali, 32, and Harunur Rashid, 49, residents of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi PS Palash Kumar Deb said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chechra intersection area in the morning and detained the two with the phensedyl red-handed.

KISHOREGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 350 yaba tablets from Bhairab Police Station in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Amran Mia, 55, son of late Amir Hossain of Dhorkhar Village in Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria, and Md Sumon Mia, 26, son of late Halim Mia of Darichandibar Village in Bhairab Upazila of Kishoreganj.

District DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajib Ahmed said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kamalpur area of the upazila and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a man along with 45 hemp plants in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Moniruzzaman Chanchal, 50, son of late Ashraful Islam, a resident of Telipukur area under Maria Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Bagmara PS SI Nur Islam conducted a drive in Telipukur area at night and arrested Chanchal with the hemp plants.

Chanchal had been cultivating and selling hemp in the area for long.









