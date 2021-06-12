Video
Seven Delta variant cases found in Gopalganj village

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, June 11: Seven cases of Covid-19 Delta variant were found in Telibhita Village in Sadar Upazila of the       district.
The village is now put under strict lockdown.
Gopalganj Civil Surgeon Dr Sujat Ahmed confirmed the matter.
A total of 50 samples out of 252 were found positive for coronavirus in Telibhita Village.
Of the infected samples, 11 were sent to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for conducting genome sequencing.
Later, Indian Delta variant was found in the sample of seven persons.
The lockdown in Telibhiata were extended by seven days following the reporting of seven cases of the Delta        variant.
Earlier on May 27, lockdown was imposed in Satpar, Sahapur and Boultali unions.
As many as ten doctors were appointed in the area for taking care of the infected persons.
So far, a total of 3,943 Covid-19 cases were reported in the district with 15 new cases while 40 died of the virus.


