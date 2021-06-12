18 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 18 people including 12 Rohingyas have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Noakhali, Bogura and Bagerhat, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A total of 14 people were arrested on different charges in Companiganj and Hatiya upazilas of the district on Thursday and Friday.

Twelve Rohingya people, who fled Bhasan Char, have been detained in Companiganj Upazila early Friday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Md Abul Kalam Azad said they left Bhasan Char on Thursday night boarding a boat for Cox's Bazar.

But the boatmen dropped them off at Char Elahi Ghat under Char Elahi Union in the upazila at early hours on Friday.

The locals caught them and informed police.

Later, police went there and brought them to the PS, the OC added.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives, arrested two people on charge of the murder of a union parishad (UP) member in Hatiya Upazila of the district in two days.

The arrested persons are Sumon and Amjad, residents of the upazila.

Police arrested them after conducting separate drives in the upazila on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier, miscreants hacked Char Ishwar UP Member Rabindra Das, 35, also the vice-president of upazila unit Swechchhasebak League, to death in Nanda Road area of the union while he was returning home by a motorcycle.

Sramik League President Al Amin who was with Rabindra Das escaped the attack unharmed.

The son of Rabindra Das filed a case with Hatiya PS on Friday mentioning names of 44 accused. Some 15-20 more unnamed persons were also made accused in the case.

Hatiya PS OC Abul Khayer confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have detained two people along with an idol of fake gold in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested persons are Mansur Fakir, 32, and Mizanur Fakir, 23.

RAB-12 Bogura Camp Acting Commander ASP Kishore Roy said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Guchchhagram Village of the upazila in the afternoon and detained the duo along with the idol.

The arrested are members of a smuggling racket.

However, they were handed over to Dupchanchia PS after filing of a case, the ASP added.

BAGERHAT: The forest department detained two persons along with 12 kilograms of deer meat from Sarankhola Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The detained persons are Hanif, 48, and Masum, 28, residents of Khetachhira Village in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur.

Muhammad Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer of Sundarbans East Division, said a patrol team chased a boat and a trawler at early hours. Sensing presence of the team, they tried to flee way.

However, the patrol team of the forest department managed to detain the duo along with dear meats while others ran into deep forest.

A case under the Wildlife Preservation Act was filed with Sarankhola PS in this connection, the official added.







