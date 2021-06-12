Video
Saturday, 12 June, 2021
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in two dists

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Jamalpur, in two days.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A labourer was electrocuted in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Md Al Amin, 32, son of Abdul Somed Mia of Uttar Talgachhia Village in Kathalia Upazila of Jhalakati.
Local sources said Al Amin was working to extend electric line in Char Nimadi area under Chandradwip Union in the upazila.
However, he came in contact with a live electric wire at around 10:30am, which left him dead on the spot.
The deceased's family members alleged that Al Amin died because of negligence of Bauphal Palli Bidyut Samity.
However, Deputy Zonal Manager of Bauphal Palli Bidyut Samity Md Sohrab Hasan denied the            allegation.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Abdul Aziz was the son of Sunchar Sheikh, a resident of Narchapa Kanagram Village under Dayail Union in the upazila.
Locals and the deceased's family sources said Abdul Aziz climbed up a palm tree of one Mozammel Hossain in Borobaria Village under Kamrabad Union in the upazila at noon for plucking fruits. At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire there, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, fire service personnel recovered his body.
Jamalpur Fire Service Station Assistant Director Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.


