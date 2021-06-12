Man kills stepbrother in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 11: A man has been beaten to death allegedly by his stepbrother in Paba Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Ismail Hossain, 40, son of Abdul Bakir, was a resident of Sarangpur Village in the upazila.

Kamruzzaman, uncle of the deceased said, Ismail's stepbrother Safi, 32, Johar, 22 and Johar's wife Ratna Khatun, 20, attacked on Ismail in front of their house at around 6:30pm.

They hit Ismail on his head, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Ismail was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment.

Inspector (Investigation) of Paba Police Station Bani Israel confirmed the incident, adding that the body will be handed over to the deceased's relatives after an autopsy.





