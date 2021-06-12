Three minors drown in two districts

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Khagrachhari and Kurigram, on Thursday.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased were identified as Junayed Hossain, 4, son of Abu Taher, and Mahia Binte Mifta, 5, daughter of Abu Tayed, residents of Fenir Kul area under Ramgarh Municipality. They were cousins.

The deceased's family sources said the minors fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening and went missing there.

Later, the family members found their body at around 7pm and recovered those from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Ramgarh Police Station (PS) Razib Chandra Kar confirmed the incident.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl child drowned in a ditch in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tabassum Akhter, daughter of Tajul Islam of Dakshin Borobhita Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tabassum fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 9:30am while she was playing beside it.

Later, locals found her body and recovered it from the ditch.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







