Mango growers delighted over good sale



The photo shows a mango market in Sapahar Upazila of Naogaon. photo: observer

According to market sources, naturally ripe mangoes are arriving in different haats and bazaars in the upazila.

Already wholesalers from Dhaka and other districts have made their temporary staying in different warehouses of Sapahar Bazar.

One grower Mokbul Mia in the bazaar said, he is happy as he could have sold his seven maunds of Gopalbogh variety at the rate of Tk 1,100 per maund. He said, he has other varieties of mango in his orchard.

Besides, in the warehouses, different varieties of Guti mango were seen selling at Tk 600 to 800 per maund, while Himsagar was selling at Tk 1,200 to 1,400 per maund.

While talking with this correspondent, a number of gardeners and warehouse owners said, varieties like Khirshapat, Himsagar, Khudi Khirsa, and Lengra have started arriving. Besides, Fazli, Amrupali, Ashwina and other varieties will arrive in the end of June, they informed.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension here, this year trading of mangoes of Tk 1,500 crore is likely in Sapahar Bazar. About 1.15 tonnes of mango production is likely from about 9,000 hectares of land in the upazila.

After few days, there will be huge arrival of Lengra, Mohanbhog, Dudhsagar, Kumrajali, Fazli, Naagfazli, Amrupali, and Hariabhanga in different haats and bazaars.







