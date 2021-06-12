Video
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:54 AM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

AKM Yusuf G Khan
SIRAJGANJ: AKM Yusuf G Khan, president of Belkuchi Upazila Unit of Awami League in the district, died of old-age complications at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Thursday afternoon. He was 70.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in the upazila after Esha prayers.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard.
He left wife, one son, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.  
Tozammel Haque
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Freedom Fighter (FF) Tozammel Haque, former chairman of Isabpur Union Parishad in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening. He was 74.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Purba Taherpur Village of the upazila after Jum'a prayer on Friday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.
FF Tozammel left wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
Abdus Samad
SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: FF Abdus Samad of Sapahar Upazila in the district died of old age complications at 2:10pm on Thursday. He was 70.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Nawpara area of the upazila at around 10am on Friday. Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.
FF Abdus Samad left wife, four sons, three daughters, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.  
Abu Bakkar Siddique
PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Abu Bakkar Siddique, assistant primary education officer in Patnitala Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at around 4pm on Wednesday. He was 40.
He had been paralysed for long. He left many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


