Two found dead in two districts

Two people including a mentally-imbalanced elderly woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Madaripur, in two days.

THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a young man in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Asad, 22, a resident of Durlabhpur Boropukura Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Asad along with his wife came to visit his in-laws' house in Kumarganj Village on Thursday afternoon.

Later, he was found hanging from a mango tree in the house on Friday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained the deceased's wife Jui, father-in-law Zaherul Islam, mother-in-law Marina and brother-in-law Milon for questioning in this connection.

Ranisankail Police Station (PS) Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a mentally-imbalanced elderly woman from a canal in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mojiron, wife of Rahman Mridha, a resident of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mojiron went out of the house on Wednesday night while her family members were unaware of it. She had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted her body floating at a canal in the area on Thursday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaints were filed in this connection.

Inspector (Investigation) of Rajoir PS Anwar Hossain Hawlader confirmed the incident.







