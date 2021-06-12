Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondents

Two people including a mentally-imbalanced elderly woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Thakurgaon and Madaripur, in two days.
THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a young man in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Asad, 22, a resident of Durlabhpur Boropukura Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Asad along with his wife came to visit his in-laws' house in Kumarganj Village on Thursday afternoon.
Later, he was found hanging from a mango tree in the house on Friday morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police detained the deceased's wife Jui, father-in-law Zaherul Islam, mother-in-law Marina and brother-in-law Milon for questioning in this connection.
Ranisankail Police Station (PS) Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident.
MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a mentally-imbalanced elderly woman from a canal in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mojiron, wife of Rahman Mridha, a resident of the upazila.
Police and local sources said Mojiron went out of the house on Wednesday night while her family members were unaware of it. She had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted her body floating at a canal in the area on Thursday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaints were filed in this connection.
Inspector (Investigation) of Rajoir PS Anwar Hossain Hawlader confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jewellery worth Tk 30 lakh looted from shop
5 houses burnt in Naogaon
Hartal observed, removal of three cops demanded
Six nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Seven Delta variant cases found in Gopalganj village
18 detained on different charges in three districts
Jamuna erodes 100 structures in Sirajganj
2 electrocuted in two dists


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft