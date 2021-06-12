Lockdown relaxed in Naogaon

NAOGAON, June 11: The ongoing lockdown in Naogaon Municipality and Niamatpur Upazila of the district has been relaxed.

Deputy Commissioner Harun-ar-Rashid disclosed the matter through a press briefing in the Circuit House auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the district administration imposed 15 strict restrictions from June 16.

According to newly imposed restriction, shops, shopping malls and markets can be kept open from 6am to 7pm maintaining hygiene rules.

Tea stalls will be remained closed while hotel and restaurants only can provide food through parcel.

Nobody can go outside from 6pm to 7am without an emergency. Public transport will operate at half capacity.

Apart from these, all travelling routes with Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts will be remained closed.

Superintendent of Naogaon Police Abdul Mannan Mia, Civil Surgeon Dr ABM Abu Hanif and Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Imam Uddin, among others, were also present at the press briefing.





