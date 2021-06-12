245 more contract corona in 3 dists

A total of 245 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Joypurhat, Chuadanga and Dinajpur, in two days.

JOYPURHAT: Some 175 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in two days.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,170 here.

Joypurhat Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Wazed Ali confirmed the information n Thursday.

He said a total of 158 samples were tested on Thursday where 74 people found positive for the virus.

Earlier, 101 people, out of 378, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The district health department sources said a total of 408 people have contracted the virus here in the last 10 days.

Among them, there are 12 physicians, nine nurses and 12 policemen.

CHUADANGA: Some 37 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with its 46.25 per cent positivity rate.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 2,154 here.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

He said a total of 80 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital for test in the last 24 hours where 37 people were found positive for the virus.

Of the newly infected people, 17 are in Sadar, four in Alamdanga, 13 in Damurhuda and three in Jibannagar upazilas.

Among the total infected, 1,843 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 70 died of it in the district.

Of the patients, 70 have been kept at an isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

Some 18 villages of Karpashdanga and Madna unions of Damurhuda have been placed under partial lockdown.

The first coronavirus patient was first reported in the district on March 19, 2020.

DINAJPUR: Some 33 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,101 in the district.

Medical Officer of the CS office and District Corona Focal Person Dr Shah Md Ezaz-ul Haque confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Of the newly infected people, 23 are in Sadar, three in Birampur, Bochaganj and Parbatipur each, and one in Fulbari upazilas.

The district-wise breakup of the virus is 3,459 in Sadar, 346 in Biral, 344 in Birampur, 177 in Birganj, 166 in Bochaganj, 247 in Chirirbandar, 209 in Fulbari, 93 in Ghoraghat, 117 in Hakimpur, 173 in Kaharol, 125 in Khansama, 158 in Nawabganj and 487 in Parbatipur upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5,583 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 137 died of it in the district.

A total of 61 patients are now undergoing treatment at hospitals in the district and 346 people in home isolation.



