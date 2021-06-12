18 more die of corona in Rajshahi, Bogura

A total of 18 people have died of coronavirus at three hospitals in Rajshahi and Bogura districts in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 15 more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said seven of the 15 people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while others had been suffering with its symptoms.

Their samples have been collected for covid-19 test.

Of the deceased who tested positive for the virus, four were from Rajshahi, two from Chapainawabganj and one from Pabna districts.

A total of 297 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Friday morning.

BOGURA: Three more people died of coronavirus at two hospitals in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

Of them, Sayed Ali, 38, hailed from Kalai Upazila in Joypurhat, and Abdul Khaleque, 60, from Sadar Upazila in Natore, died at TMSS Medical Collage Hospital while Selina Sultana, 53, from Sadar Upazila in Bogura at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical Collage Hospital.

Meanwhile, 23 more people have contracted the virus in the district in the last 24 hours after testing 169 samples.





