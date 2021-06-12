Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Spain players vaccinated three days before Euro opener

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

MADRID, JUNE 11: The Spain squad were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Friday, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed, on the first day of Euro 2020 and three days before the team's opening game.
Spain start against Sweden in Group E on Monday night and it is possible some players will now feel the side-effects of the vaccination ahead of the fixture in Seville.
The vaccinations were carried out by the Spanish army, who arrived at the national team's training base in Las Rozas, in the north-west of Madrid, after the government finally gave its approval.
"The players summoned for Euro 2020 have received or completed their vaccination against Covid-19 on Friday," a statement from the RFEF said.
The RFEF's initial request for the players to be vaccinated when the squad was announced last month was denied and there have been tense negotiations between the federation and the government over the past week.
"It would be very annoying not to be able to pick a player who had symptoms from the vaccine," Spain coach Luis Enrique said at a press conference on Thursday.
Spain's preparations have been heavily disrupted after captain Sergio Busquets and defender Diego Llorente both tested positive this week.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain players vaccinated three days before Euro opener
Italy and Turkey get ball rolling as Euro 2020 begins under Covid cloud
Tokyo to vaccinate 18,000 Olympics workers, volunteers
Bale 'not worried' about Wales goal drought
Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova to battle for French Open title
Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead
South Africa control first West Indies Test
Broad strikes for England as Conway holds firm in second Test


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft