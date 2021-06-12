Tokyo to vaccinate 18,000 Olympics workers, volunteers

TOKYO, JUNE 11: Around 18,000 Tokyo Olympics workers including referees and volunteers will be vaccinated from next week, organisers said Friday, as they try to build confidence that the Games will be safe.

With just six weeks until the pandemic-postponed Games open, officials are still battling domestic opposition and fear that the event could spread the coronavirus.

Japan's vaccination programme got off to a slow start and, while it is now picking up pace, just over four percent of the population is fully vaccinated, with close to 13 percent having had a first dose.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said she hoped the vaccinations would allow staff to "participate in event operations with peace of mind".

The jabs will target those "interacting closely with the athletes on a frequent basis", she said. -AFP







