Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bale 'not worried' about Wales goal drought

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

BAKU, JUNE 11: Wales captain Gareth Bale said on Friday he was unconcerned about his international goal drought on the eve of his side's Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland.
Bale, 31, last scored for Wales against Croatia in October 2019 but has created four goals in his previous seven appearances.
"It doesn't matter. I've made assists. I'm still contributing. I'm not worried," he said.
"If the chances arise to score, hopefully I can take them," he added.
Bale's side start their campaign in Azerbaijan on Saturday in the competition that has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Real Madrid forward, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, has scored 33 goals in 92 international appearances since making his debut in 2006 but his goalless run stretches back 11 matches.
Wales coach Robert Page, who will take charge of the side during the tournament as Ryan Giggs is facing trial in England, backed his star player.
"It's not the end of the world. If he's not scoring he's supplying goals," Page said.
"If he's not scoring it's important he's setting up goals, and he's doing that."
The Euro 2016 semi-finalists rested Aaron Ramsey for two friendlies ahead of the competition and the Juventus midfielder sat out Thursday's training session.
Ramsey, 30, also missed the Italian club's five final games of the Serie A campaign with fitness issues.
"There are no issues with Aaron whatsoever. He didn't train yesterday. That was always part of the plan," Page said.
"We worked backwards from Switzerland. Aaron has always been part of the process.
"He said yesterday he's in a good place. That's great news for us," he added.
Former Wales skipper Page stands in for Giggs with the ex-Manchester United winger facing trial next year accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship.
Giggs denies all the allegations and previously issued a statement in which he said he looked forward to "clearing my name".
"He's sat at home watching it. He's a friend at the end of the day, forget manager," Page said.
"He wishes us all the best and he's fully supportive of the team. Like anyone at home he's a supporter," he added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain players vaccinated three days before Euro opener
Italy and Turkey get ball rolling as Euro 2020 begins under Covid cloud
Tokyo to vaccinate 18,000 Olympics workers, volunteers
Bale 'not worried' about Wales goal drought
Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova to battle for French Open title
Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead
South Africa control first West Indies Test
Broad strikes for England as Conway holds firm in second Test


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft