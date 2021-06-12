Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova to battle for French Open title

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova returns the ball to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on Day 12 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 10, 2021. photo: AFP

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova returns the ball to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on Day 12 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 10, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, JUNE 11: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will play Barbora Krejcikova for the French Open title after the Russian reached her first Grand Slam final Thursday at a record 52nd attempt, while the Czech saved a match point in a dramatic win over Maria Sakkari.
Pavlyuchenkova defeated world number 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-5, 6-3, with the unseeded Krejcikova fighting back from the brink to outlast Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 after three hours and 18 minutes.
Pavlyuchenkova, a quarter-finalist in Paris a decade ago, became the first woman to play more than 50 majors before making her first final, breaking the previous mark of 44 set by 2015 US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci.
"It's been a long road. I had my own long special road. Everybody has different ways. I'm just happy I'm in the final," said the 29-year-old Pavlyuchenkova, who made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon in 2007.
The 31st seed dropped serve in the opening game on a sun-drenched Court Philippe Chatrier but capitalised on a fourth break point against Zidansek to break back for 2-2.
Pavlyuchenkova, a former junior world number one and Roland Garros girls' singles finalist in 2006, surged 5-3 ahead as Zidansek sprayed a forehand wide.
But the Slovenian immediately broke back, rewarded for her persistence and tireless defence.
Zidansek then carved herself two break points at 5-5 but Pavlyuchenkova managed to hold, and the Russian struck the following game to wrap up the first set as her opponent committed a costly double fault.
Pavlyuchenkova carried that momentum into the second set, breaking to lead 2-0. Zidansek responded to get back on serve but was again broken as the Russian swept into a 4-1 advantage.
Zidansek, twice two points from defeat in the first round here, continued to scrap hard and the nerves resurfaced for Pavlyuchenkova as two double faults allowed the Slovenian to claw her way back to 4-3.
But Pavlyuchenkova was not going to be denied, as another break left her serving for the match, with victory assured when Zidansek fired wide.
Krejcikova, ranked 33, gave the French Open its fourth unseeded women's finalist in five years after a nerve-jangling three-set victory over Greece's Sakkari.
"I always wanted to play a match like this, a challenging match where we're both playing so well. Even if I lost today, I'm very proud of myself. Fighting, in life, it's the most important thing," said Krejcikova.
Both players made a nervy start to their maiden Grand Slam semi-final, with 17th seed Sakkari the first to hold serve in the fourth game as she took a 3-1 lead.
But Krejcikova picked up the next four, pulling 5-3 ahead with a sublime lob that left her serving for the set.
The Czech was then broken to love as Sakkari rattled off eight points in a row to level at 5-5.
A routine hold from Krejcikova put the pressure back on Sakkari, who surrendered the set as her shot clipped the net and floated wide.
Sakkari, who took down last year's runner-up Sofia Kenin and then reigning champion Iga Swiatek in the past two rounds, regrouped and raced 4-0 ahead in the second.
The Greek fended off a spirited comeback from Krejcikova to force a decider, Sakkari breaking for a 2-1 edge and saving a break point in the next game to consolidate as the finish line crept ever closer.
Sakkari had match point at 5-3 but the resilient Krejcikova stayed alive with a sweeping backhand volley, and then broke back before moving 6-5 in front.
Krejcikova watched three match points of her own pass by at 7-6, Sakkari saving a pair with a crunching backhand winner and an ace.
Krejcikova held again with relative comfort and brought up another match point on Sakkari's serve. A forehand from the Greek was called long, but the chair umpire dramatically overruled -- even as TV replays showed the ball to be out.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain players vaccinated three days before Euro opener
Italy and Turkey get ball rolling as Euro 2020 begins under Covid cloud
Tokyo to vaccinate 18,000 Olympics workers, volunteers
Bale 'not worried' about Wales goal drought
Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova to battle for French Open title
Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead
South Africa control first West Indies Test
Broad strikes for England as Conway holds firm in second Test


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft