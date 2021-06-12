Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa control first West Indies Test

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

GROS-ISLET, JUNE 11: Lungi Ngidi mowed through the lower half of the West Indies batting order on the way to a five-wicket haul as South Africa routed the home side for 97 on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Thursday.
Playing their first series in the Caribbean for 11 years, the Proteas reached the close of play at 128 for four, a lead of 31 runs. Opener Aiden Markram has topscored so far with 60 but he was one of three wickets to fall to debutant West Indies pacer Jayden Seales, who also accounted for South Africa's two newcomers Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne.
Rassie van der Dussen will resume on the second morning in partnership with former captain Quinton de Kock.
Ngidi's haul of five for 19 was his second five-wicket innings haul in Test cricket, the bulk of his success coming in the afternoon session after seamer Anrich Nortje pushed the West Indies on the back foot with three of the four wickets to fall in the pre-lunch period.
He added another amid the final capitulation to finish with four for 35.
That collapse featured a chaotic period either side of the lunch interval when the West Indies lost five wickets for 11 runs, including three with the score on 56, to be dismissed for their lowest-ever Test innings total against South Africa.
Jason Holder was last out for a topscore of 20, giving Ngidi the treasured fifth wicket.
"We all decided on a particular plan of attack," said Ngidi of the disciplined off-stump line of all the fast bowlers which brought rich reward via safe hands in the slip cordon.
"It is really satisfying to get another five-wicket haul because I've come close a few times since that first 'fiver' so this is good reward for all the hard work."
It all looked very different though when captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opening partner Shai Hope successfully negotiated a testing first 45 minutes. But the introduction of Nortje brought almost immediate rewards in removing Hope to end an opening partnership of 24.
He then bowled Brathwaite in his next opener, the phlegmatic right-hander, who had chosen to bat first on winning the toss, paying the ultimate price for an error of judgement when he opted to offer no shot to a delivering angling into him.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain players vaccinated three days before Euro opener
Italy and Turkey get ball rolling as Euro 2020 begins under Covid cloud
Tokyo to vaccinate 18,000 Olympics workers, volunteers
Bale 'not worried' about Wales goal drought
Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova to battle for French Open title
Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead
South Africa control first West Indies Test
Broad strikes for England as Conway holds firm in second Test


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft