South Africa control first West Indies Test

GROS-ISLET, JUNE 11: Lungi Ngidi mowed through the lower half of the West Indies batting order on the way to a five-wicket haul as South Africa routed the home side for 97 on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Thursday.

Playing their first series in the Caribbean for 11 years, the Proteas reached the close of play at 128 for four, a lead of 31 runs. Opener Aiden Markram has topscored so far with 60 but he was one of three wickets to fall to debutant West Indies pacer Jayden Seales, who also accounted for South Africa's two newcomers Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne.

Rassie van der Dussen will resume on the second morning in partnership with former captain Quinton de Kock.

Ngidi's haul of five for 19 was his second five-wicket innings haul in Test cricket, the bulk of his success coming in the afternoon session after seamer Anrich Nortje pushed the West Indies on the back foot with three of the four wickets to fall in the pre-lunch period.

He added another amid the final capitulation to finish with four for 35.

That collapse featured a chaotic period either side of the lunch interval when the West Indies lost five wickets for 11 runs, including three with the score on 56, to be dismissed for their lowest-ever Test innings total against South Africa.

Jason Holder was last out for a topscore of 20, giving Ngidi the treasured fifth wicket.

"We all decided on a particular plan of attack," said Ngidi of the disciplined off-stump line of all the fast bowlers which brought rich reward via safe hands in the slip cordon.

"It is really satisfying to get another five-wicket haul because I've come close a few times since that first 'fiver' so this is good reward for all the hard work."

It all looked very different though when captain Kraigg Brathwaite and opening partner Shai Hope successfully negotiated a testing first 45 minutes. But the introduction of Nortje brought almost immediate rewards in removing Hope to end an opening partnership of 24.

He then bowled Brathwaite in his next opener, the phlegmatic right-hander, who had chosen to bat first on winning the toss, paying the ultimate price for an error of judgement when he opted to offer no shot to a delivering angling into him. -AFP













