Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Broad strikes for England as Conway holds firm in second Test

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

New Zealand's Will Young bats during the second day of the second Test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, central England on June 11, 2021. photo: AFP

New Zealand's Will Young bats during the second day of the second Test match between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, central England on June 11, 2021. photo: AFP

BIRMINGHAM, JUNE 11: Stuart Broad removed stand-in New Zealand captain Tom Latham before the tourists kept England at bay in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Friday.
New Zealand were 43-1 in reply to England's first innings 303, a deficit of 260 runs, at lunch on the second day.
Devon Conway, fresh from his stunning 200 on his Test debut in last week's series opener at Lord's, was 27 not out and Will Young -- one of an exceptional six changes to the New Zealand side -- unbeaten on six.
James Anderson, rather than captain Joe Root, led the hosts onto the field in honour of his England record 162nd Test appearance.
But it was longtime new-ball partner Broad who made the breakthrough when opening batsman Latham, leading New Zealand in place of the injured Kane Williamson, was plumb lbw for six to leave the Blackcaps 15-1.
Broad thought he had Conway, then on 22, out as well when the left-hander edged low towards Zak Crawley in the slips.
But with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough having made a soft signal of 'not out' as he requested a review, replay official Michael Gough felt there was insufficient evidence for him to overturn that call -- to Broad's disgust.
Earlier, tailender Mark Wood's entertaining 41 helped England pass 300 as Dan Lawrence, 67 not out overnight, finished unbeaten on 81.
But the real impetus came from Wood, who started the day on 16 having already frustrated the tourists for 58 balls.
The recalled Trent Boult led New Zealand's attack with 4-85 from 29 overs.
England, who had been 175-6, resumed on their overnight 258-7 after opener Rory Burns had made 81 following his hundred at Lord's.
Wood cover-drove left-arm quick Boult for four in Friday's opening over.
It was the first of six boundaries Wood hit on Friday, including a pull off Mark Henry, with New Zealand departing from their successful policy of line and length swing bowling.
But a stand of 66 ended when he played on to a pitched-up delivery from Henry, who marked his Test return in place of the rested Tim Southee with 3-78 in 26 overs.
England's 288-8 became 289-9 when Broad fell for a duck, caught behind off Boult to give wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, in for the injured BJ Watling, his fourth catch of the innings.
Broad's exit brought in No 11 Anderson, who received his first standing ovation of the day from a crowd of some 18,000, with Edgbaston at two-thirds of its capacity after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain players vaccinated three days before Euro opener
Italy and Turkey get ball rolling as Euro 2020 begins under Covid cloud
Tokyo to vaccinate 18,000 Olympics workers, volunteers
Bale 'not worried' about Wales goal drought
Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova to battle for French Open title
Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead
South Africa control first West Indies Test
Broad strikes for England as Conway holds firm in second Test


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft