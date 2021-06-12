Nahidul spins Prime Bank to big victory against Rupganj

A day after stunning country's powerhouse Mohammedan, Legends of Rupganj hit the lowest ebb on Friday, conceding a gigantic 101-run defeat to Prime Bank Cricket Club in the seventh round of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Off spinner Nahidul Islam scripted the big victory, claiming 3-15 in four overs as Rupganj was bowled out for just 68 in 18 overs after Prime Bank posted a respectable 169-5.

Nahidul was ably supported by pacer Rubel Hossain and fellow off spinner Nayeem Hasan, who scalped two wickets to derail Rupganj further. Rupganj crushed Mohammedan by nine wickets yesterday, showing an impeccable batting and bowling performance.

However today, only three of their batsmen could reach double digit mark with Jafar Ali's highest 16.

Their bowlers also failed to make an impact. Prime Bank's celebrity opener and National team's ODI Captain Tamim Iqbal though failed to deliver, being out on 12, they rode on the half-century from Rony Talukdar and the team's Captain Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Rony hammered 53 off 31 with five fours and three sixes after opening the innings. Anamul was not out after playing 58 off 46, clobbering five fours and three sixes.

Rony and Anamul shared 67-run for the second wicket stand to pave the platform of a big total.

It was Prime Bank's sixth victory in seven matches that for the time being put them in the top position. They could loss the spot if Abahani win their match against archrivals Mohammedan. Rupganj, however, are in 10th position with four points from seven matches.








