Allround Mahedi seals Gazi Group's facile victory

Mahedi Hasan came up with superb allround show as Gazi Group Cricketers sealed a 15-run victory over Brothers Union by DLS system in their seventh game of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Friday at the BKSP-3 ground.

Mahedi's whirlwind 47 off 21, that studded with six fours and three sixes helped Gazi Group post a respectable 173-6. Yasir Ali complemented him, scoring 47 also while Ariful Haque was not out on 35.

Brothers pacer Alauddin Babu snared 4-25.

Brothers Union reached 85-5 in 11.2 overs before the rain forced the postponement of the game. Through DLS system, Gazi was declared winner for 15 runs.

After playing a good knock with willow, Mahedi scalped one wicket with his off spin too. But the wrecker-in-chief was left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed who finished with 3-16 to keep Gazi always ahead in DLS method.

Gazi Group are in sixth position in the point table with eight points from Brothers are in eighth spot with seven points. -BSS







