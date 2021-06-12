

Bangladesh win two silver, one bronze

Bangladeshi archer Sheikh Shojib, who paired with Puspita Zaman, secured the silver medal after losing to Korean pair KIM Jongho and SO Chaewon 146-155 in the compound mixed team event final.

In the compound men's team event final, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Sheikh Shojib, Himu Bachar and Asif Mahmud secured the silver medal after losing to Korean archers CHOI Yonghee, KANG Donghyeon and KIM Jongho 205-235 in the final.

Besides, Prodipto Chakma pairing with Rojoni Akter bagged the bronze medal for Bangladesh in the recurve mixed team event.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan represented for Bangladesh in the five-day meet. The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home on Sunday (June 13). -BSS







The Bangladesh archery team won two silver and one bronze medals in the Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 that concluded on Friday in Gwangju city of Korea.Bangladeshi archer Sheikh Shojib, who paired with Puspita Zaman, secured the silver medal after losing to Korean pair KIM Jongho and SO Chaewon 146-155 in the compound mixed team event final.In the compound men's team event final, the Bangladesh archery team comprising Sheikh Shojib, Himu Bachar and Asif Mahmud secured the silver medal after losing to Korean archers CHOI Yonghee, KANG Donghyeon and KIM Jongho 205-235 in the final.Besides, Prodipto Chakma pairing with Rojoni Akter bagged the bronze medal for Bangladesh in the recurve mixed team event.Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan represented for Bangladesh in the five-day meet. The Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home on Sunday (June 13). -BSS