Shakib sets worst ever stigmatic record

BCB will take action after umpires report, Shakib apologises on his facebook page  

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Shakib Al Hasan kicks the stump at the bowlers end when umpires didn't respond to his appeal of a leg-before wicket in his side Mohammedan Sporting Club's crucial match against Abahani Limited at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is synonymous to controversies. The bad boy of Bangladesh cricket set the worst example of unsportsmanlike conduct on Friday during the DPDCL match between Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.  
It was the 5th over of Abahani's batting innings and Mohammedan skipper Shakib was bowling to Abahani's captain Mushfiqur Rahim. Mushi hit a boundary and one overboundary in the earlier two balls and Shakib shouted for LBW  in the 4th ball but umpire remained unmoved. Shakib showed his character to kick on the stump and the crystal stump broke into pieces.
It was not at all over. The star cricketer then involved in arguments with the umpires on field.
Five balls later when the dark clouds hovering over the grounds umpire asked the covers to be brought on but Shakib came in and threw down the stumps again before leaving.
He was also seen to involve in spat with Abahani's coach and BCB's Board Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon.
Mohammedan came in to this match on the back of three straight defeats. Another defeat at the hands of archrivals Abahani Limited even could dash their hopes of sealing the Super Six phase also.
Moreover Mohammedan didn't win a game against Abahani in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) since 2014. Shakib who himself was bad patch with the willow, scored highest 27 ball-37 with one four and two sixes.
Shakib's Mohammedan however won the curtailed over match by 31 runs.


