Mohammedan, Sk Jamal, Shinepukur win respective matches

Mohammedan Sporting Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Shinepukur Sporting Club registered their victories in Friday's Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2021 matches.



Abahani vs Mohammedan

Mohammedan won the DPDCL classic against arch rivals Abahani by 31 runs in the rain affected affair after wrongheaded behaviour of Shakib Al Hasan.

Winning the toss Mohammedan elected to bat first and posted 145 runs on the board losing six wickets. Shakib was the leading scorer with 37 runs. Mahmudul Hasan (30) and Parvez Emon (26) were the other notable scorers. Aks Shwadhin took three wickets while Tanzim Sakib took two.

Abahani, in reply lost top three batsmen to manage nine runs only and were able to gather 44 runs losing four wickets from nine overs to concede a 31-run defeat as the revised target for Abahani was 76 from nine overs.



Shinepukur vs Old DOHS

Shinepukur kept DOHS below 120 and seized the match by seven wickets.

Batting first DOHS collected 119 runs losing six wickets. Mohammad Rakib (not out 56) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (21) were the two batters to reach two-digit figures. Mrittyunjoy Chowshuey and Sumon Khan preyed two wickets each.

Shinepukur in reply reached the target keeping seven wickets at hand with five balls to spare. Tanzid Hasan was unbeaten scoring 79 runs while Towhid Hridoy collected 28 runs.



Sk Jamal vs Prime Doleshwar

Ziaur Rahman played the key role as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi won the nail biting match against Prime Doleshwar by three wickets.

Batting first Doleshwar posted 166 runs for five wickets. Opener Imranuzzaman amassed 65 runs while Shamim Hossain was one short of a fifty.

Zia and Elias Sunny took two wickets each.

Sk Jamal in reply won the last ball's affair with three wickets at hand. Zia scored 53 runs while Tanvir Hayder missed a half century for five runs..







