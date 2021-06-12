Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League

Mohammedan, Sk Jamal, Shinepukur win respective matches

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Sports Reporter

Mohammedan Sporting Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Shinepukur Sporting Club registered their victories in Friday's Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2021 matches.

Abahani vs Mohammedan
Mohammedan won the DPDCL classic against arch rivals Abahani by 31 runs in the rain affected affair after wrongheaded behaviour of Shakib Al Hasan.
Winning the toss Mohammedan elected to bat first and posted 145 runs on the board losing six wickets. Shakib was the leading scorer with 37 runs. Mahmudul Hasan (30) and Parvez Emon (26) were the other notable scorers. Aks Shwadhin took three wickets while Tanzim Sakib took two.
Abahani, in reply lost top three batsmen to manage nine runs only and were able to gather 44 runs losing four wickets from nine overs to concede a 31-run defeat as the revised target for Abahani was 76 from nine overs.

Shinepukur vs Old DOHS
Shinepukur kept DOHS below 120 and seized the match by seven wickets.
Batting first DOHS collected 119 runs losing six wickets. Mohammad Rakib (not out 56) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (21) were the two batters to reach two-digit figures. Mrittyunjoy Chowshuey and Sumon Khan preyed two wickets each.
Shinepukur in reply reached the target keeping seven wickets at hand with five balls to spare. Tanzid Hasan was unbeaten scoring 79 runs while Towhid Hridoy collected 28 runs.

Sk Jamal vs Prime Doleshwar
Ziaur Rahman played the key role as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi won the nail biting match against Prime Doleshwar by three wickets.
Batting first Doleshwar posted 166 runs for five wickets. Opener Imranuzzaman amassed 65 runs while Shamim Hossain was one short of a fifty.
Zia and Elias Sunny took two wickets each.
Sk Jamal in reply won the last ball's affair with three wickets at hand. Zia scored 53 runs while Tanvir Hayder missed a half century for five runs..


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Spain players vaccinated three days before Euro opener
Italy and Turkey get ball rolling as Euro 2020 begins under Covid cloud
Tokyo to vaccinate 18,000 Olympics workers, volunteers
Bale 'not worried' about Wales goal drought
Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova to battle for French Open title
Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead
South Africa control first West Indies Test
Broad strikes for England as Conway holds firm in second Test


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft