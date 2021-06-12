|
Recipes of Black Plum
Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali foods worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He has also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.
Black Plum Granita
Ingredients:
Seedless black plum 2 cup
Lemon juice 2 tbs
Sugar ¼ cup
Water 500 ml
Method
Blend the black plum with water and strain the juice. Mix the sugar and lemon juice in it. Poure it in a box and keep it in freezer for 4 hours at least. After that scrape the ice by using a fork. Ready to serve.
Black Plum
Smoothie
Ingredients:
Seedless black plum 2 cup
Yogurt 1 cup
Milk 1 cup
Honey 4 tsp
Ice as per required
Method
Blend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Poure the drinks in glasses. Ready to serve.