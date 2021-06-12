Recipes of Black Plum



Blend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Poure the drinks in glasses. Ready to serve. Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali foods worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He has also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.Black Plum GranitaIngredients:Seedless black plum 2 cupLemon juice 2 tbsSugar ¼ cupWater 500 mlMethodBlend the black plum with water and strain the juice. Mix the sugar and lemon juice in it. Poure it in a box and keep it in freezer for 4 hours at least. After that scrape the ice by using a fork. Ready to serve.Black PlumSmoothieIngredients:Seedless black plum 2 cupYogurt 1 cupMilk 1 cupHoney 4 tspIce as per requiredMethodBlend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses. Poure the drinks in glasses. Ready to serve.