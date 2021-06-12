Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipes of Black Plum

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Alvi Rahman Shovon

Alvi Rahman Shovon

Alvi Rahman Shovon, founder of FoodTribe by Alvi is a prominent culinary artist of Bangladesh. He is the ambassador of World Gourmet Society and representing Bengali foods worldwide as well as he achieved Black Belt for Casual Dining & Fine Dining from there. He has also achieved the Gold Plate from Italian Dining Summit.



Black Plum Granita

Ingredients:
Seedless black plum 2 cup
Lemon juice 2 tbs
Sugar ¼ cup
Water 500 ml

Method
Recipes of Black Plum

Recipes of Black Plum

Blend the black plum with water and strain the juice. Mix the sugar and lemon juice in it. Poure it in a box and keep it in freezer for 4 hours at least. After that scrape the ice by using a fork. Ready to serve.




Black Plum
Smoothie

Ingredients:
Seedless black plum 2 cup
Recipes of Black Plum

Recipes of Black Plum

Yogurt 1 cup
Milk 1 cup
Honey 4 tsp
Ice as per required

Method
Blend all the ingredients together except ice cubes. Add ice cubes in glasses.  Poure the  drinks in glasses. Ready to serve.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Recipes of Black Plum
Razia Makeover Studioâ€™s journey at new location
Buffet at Bahar multi-cuisine restaurant
Royal Malabar out to make wedding programme special
Sarees for eventual comfort in monsoon
Recipe
â€˜Sabujer Bariâ€™ App: Gardening at your fingertip
Thai-Chinese Food Fair @ Radisson Blu Dhaka


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestineâ€™s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft