Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:51 AM
Home Life & Style

Razia Makeover Studio's journey at new location

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Life & Style Desk

With the change of time, women have brought a lot of variety in their fashion and life style.  As the world moves forward with new discoveries in various fields, women are also discovering various techniques in beauty treatment in tandem with it.
Razia's Makeover Studio has started a new journey in Nikunj 2 after Dhanmondi Branch. Her main goal and purpose is to work with the beauty of women. Razia Sultana of Rajyas Makeover Studio shared her plans and expectations -
Ashna Habib Bhabna, Bonnya Mirza, actress Zeenat Sanu Swagta, beauty expert Afroza Parveen Kazi Kamrul Hasan, Afrin Anis Rahman and many other well known faces of the media were present.
At that time, Afrin Anis Rahman also shared her experience.
At one time, women used to take the beauty treatment only being confined to four walls of the house. But that situation has changed now. Especially urban women are no longer sitting at home doing beauty treatments.
Afroza Parveen, a renowned beauty expert in Bangladesh at the time, said that there will always be good wishes for Razia.
Actress Zeenat Sanu Sagoto said that Razia Sultan has done a special job for enhancing my beauty.
As much as the skin needs to bloom beauty which is often not possible by itself. Even knowing all the formulas of beauty enhancement, it is not possible for one alone. That's why the people associated with it think that there is no alternative to the parlor.


