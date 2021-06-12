Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 12 June, 2021, 12:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Buffet at Bahar multi-cuisine restaurant

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Life & Style Desk

Buffet at Bahar multi-cuisine restaurant

Buffet at Bahar multi-cuisine restaurant

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel's BAHAR multi-cuisine restaurant has introduced a Summer Season's buffet, while maintaining social distance. This buffet spread is now serving a combination of exquisite delicacies from Local, Sub-Continental, Oriental, Mediterranean and Continental cuisine.
BAHAR buffet dinner features delicious Prawn Biryani, Classic Beef Stroganoff, Beef Kala Bhuna, Thai Tom Yum Baked Chicken, Beef Bourguignon, Mutton Rezala, Mutton Sulemani Kebab, Mutton Sulemani Kebab, Tandoori Fish Tikka, Hariyali Chicken Kabab, Afghan Kebab, Stir-fried Lamb with Sesame seeds and Vegetables, Kung Pao Fish with Dried Chilies and Sichuan Peppercorns, Baked Hawaiian Chicken, Authentic Pad Thai Noodles, Lemon Chicken Piccata, Shushi and Sashimi with many other signature items. There is another extensive station for mouthwatering desserts and homemade ice cream. From healthy salads to delectable desserts all the items are available here. BAHAR's open kitchen-concept provides a memorable dining experience with the creative preparation done by our executive chef along with the team.
Considering the present situation, the hotel management is maintaining proper social distance at the restaurant; the capacity has been brought down to 50 per cent of the previous capacity. They have implemented several hygiene measures as per Government guideline to ensure safety for all.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipes of Black Plum
Razia Makeover Studio’s journey at new location
Buffet at Bahar multi-cuisine restaurant
Royal Malabar out to make wedding programme special
Sarees for eventual comfort in monsoon
Recipe
‘Sabujer Bari’ App: Gardening at your fingertip
Thai-Chinese Food Fair @ Radisson Blu Dhaka


Latest News
Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final
G7 leaders target one billion jabs and climate drive
Make people optimistic, Hasan asks journalists
Zilqad month begins Sunday
Lockdown extended for another week in Khulna
Railway network connecting Chatak, Sunamganj, Mohanganj sought
Strict lockdown in Rajshahi begins to check COVID transmission
12 Rohingyas held after fleeing Bhasan Char
Daily Desher Kantha celebrates its fifth anniversary
'No one will remain in BJP,' says Mukul Roy after returning to TMC
Most Read News
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan gets married
Are we prepared for earthquakes in Sylhet?
Hate crime wipes out a Canadian Muslim family
Aim for community immunity
Housewife raped in Noakhali
High-speed rail in Bangladesh: Towards a monumental upshift
China passes law to counter foreign sanctions
Model mosques to inspire all to understand essence of Islam: PM
No ties with Israel until Palestine’s independence: FM
Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin named new Army Chief
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft