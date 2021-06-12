

Buffet at Bahar multi-cuisine restaurant

BAHAR buffet dinner features delicious Prawn Biryani, Classic Beef Stroganoff, Beef Kala Bhuna, Thai Tom Yum Baked Chicken, Beef Bourguignon, Mutton Rezala, Mutton Sulemani Kebab, Mutton Sulemani Kebab, Tandoori Fish Tikka, Hariyali Chicken Kabab, Afghan Kebab, Stir-fried Lamb with Sesame seeds and Vegetables, Kung Pao Fish with Dried Chilies and Sichuan Peppercorns, Baked Hawaiian Chicken, Authentic Pad Thai Noodles, Lemon Chicken Piccata, Shushi and Sashimi with many other signature items. There is another extensive station for mouthwatering desserts and homemade ice cream. From healthy salads to delectable desserts all the items are available here. BAHAR's open kitchen-concept provides a memorable dining experience with the creative preparation done by our executive chef along with the team.

Considering the present situation, the hotel management is maintaining proper social distance at the restaurant; the capacity has been brought down to 50 per cent of the previous capacity. They have implemented several hygiene measures as per Government guideline to ensure safety for all.





