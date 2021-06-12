Video
Saturday, 12 June, 2021
Royal Malabar out to make wedding programme special

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

The wedding season has gone out of order like everything else during this pandemic time. Still many families are organizing wedding programmes. Despite craving for doing something special on wedding ceremony, most of the people are arranging wedding programme in limited scale in accordance with the standard health protocol.
However to make wedding programme special, The 'Royal Malabar Jewelry and Fashion Mall' is there for you always. Currently the Royal Malabar in Khan Tower at Uttara is decorated with festive look.
Managing Director of Royal Malabar Jewelry and Fashion Mall Md. Aslam Khan Apu said, everyone wants their wedding sari or lehenga will be exclusive because it's a dream. It is not possible to fulfill this dream with ordinary craftsman. You need an expert."
He added: "Saree or lehenga of Royal Malabar made by a handful of such highly skilled artisans. At the same time, the wedding jewelry must be modern and desirable. We are ahead of others."
He further said the Royla Malabar is serving the customers in accordance with standard health protocol.
"Everyone has to follow the health rules. With the slogan, "if you don't follow the health rules, you are at risk" our salesmen are providing the service to the people coming here."
Royal Malabar is different for its exclusive designed dress. They have gorgeous punjabi, new designed saree, long kameez, three-piece, frock, tops, shirt suit, shoes and kids dress in their collections.


