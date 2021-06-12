Video
Saturday, 12 June, 2021
Sarees for eventual comfort in monsoon

Published : Saturday, 12 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Rainy season might make the roads muddy in Bangladesh, but it's a season that brings up soothing pleasure in our life after a scorching summer. Here the summer is unbearable at some times and so everyone expects a monsoon. After the hard heated shiny days - rainy moments bring cool and smooth induction to the nature, which is really fantastic. During such lovely environment mind wants to be adorned in the new form of nature. And it would become possible only when you give yourself a pleasant paraphernalia according to nature's dimensions. Yes I'm telling you about the color, fragrance and overall taste of this rainy season, which can bring the true style for you during these rainy days.
Kiara by Preeti Modi's saree collection can help to you be comfortable, stylish and fashionable in this monsoon season. She has party, official and casually useable saree.
Usually our styles are most of the time depend on the occasions. Whether you have an invitation during this wet monsoon - think a single moment before choosing your clothes. During these days, very expensive or gorgeous costumes can be damage by the wet weather. I think Georgette saree would be the perfect for this monsoon. Style, comfort and stability all are combined in Georgette saree.
There are several types of Georgettes available in our local market places - weight less, Pure, Crepe, Micro, Chiffon etc. Georgettes have some extra ordinary advantages like: Clothes quickly dry up, does not get any spots, even any wet-black spot won't stays on this clothes. So georgette is the best for rainy season style. Silk sarees are comfortable in the rainy days too. It can be dry up quickly but removing mud spots or dirt water marks is very difficult. Though there are some artificial silks, mud and dirt water spots can easily vanish from them. But you know silk made from pure materials are really soothing, handy and comfortable for authentic style and fashion. And such types of spots are really hard to remove from pure silk sarees. Sometimes they won't remove after laundry dry wash too.
Nowadays floral designed bright color georgette sarees are very popular to all. Renowned designers are introducing various floral style and patterns for trendy style conscious.
People, who are sensible enough about her style; are accepting this style very warmly. There are also available many other designed georgettes in the showrooms.
With these stuff cashmilon or shirting fabric made petticoat would be comfortable. And whether possible try to avoid single solid colored sarees during this wet rainy days, as the muddy-dirt spots doesn't want to remove from this color.  Besides this we should always beware of our body shape, length, weight and color to choose the right wardrobe for the perfect style.


